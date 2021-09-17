Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was caught on camera punching or slapping a man in handcuffs in the face.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows the suspect getting assaulted as he walks out of a home in Jackson, Mississippi.

It is unclear why the man was being arrested.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided the following statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told WLBT she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home and ransacked the house.

“They drug him, they hit him, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said. “The way that they came in and how they did them – it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
“Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen
Tim Breeding funeral
Letcher County community mourns loss of local business owner
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky School Board Association
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included

Latest News

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the strike killed civilians and not ISIS members. (Source: POOL...
General says Kabul strike killed civilians, not ISIS members
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel rejects plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans
An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
A weekend pro-Trump Capitol rally is raising security concerns after a DHS memo warned about...
DC on high alert for potential violence from Capitol rally
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts