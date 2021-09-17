Advertisement

Rupp Arena hosts Eric Church concert Friday

Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the convention center, and the opera house.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A full capacity crowd returns to Rupp Arena Friday as country music star Eric Church kicks off his ‘Gather Again’ tour.

It’s the largest crowd at Rupp since the pandemic began. More than 15,000 fans are expected to be at the show.

When it comes to COVID-19 protocols, masks are not required but they are strongly encouraged. There are signs posted in the building with that message.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are not required.

Large events returning to Rupp Arena is also a boon for downtown Lexington businesses. It’s been a while since restaurants in the area have been able to benefit from the foot traffic those events bring.

Typical security measures are in place at Rupp, along with the COVID-19 policies. People are allowed to have a small clutch purse or a clear 12 by 12 bag.

