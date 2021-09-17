Advertisement

Rep. James Comer tours Henderson County, speaks with business leaders

Rep. James Comer and his staff speak with Henderson County community leaders.
Rep. James Comer and his staff speak with Henderson County community leaders.(14 News)
By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Congressman James Comer (R-KY) brought his staff to Henderson County for a staff retreat this weekend.

Comer met with community leaders earlier Thursday to talk about issues facing the county. He and his staff then went on a walking tour to visit small businesses.

Comer said bringing his staff to Henderson was important to make sure his team understands the problems his constituents face each day.

“I think there is always a disconnect in Washington D.C. with main street America,” Comer said. “So I want to make sure my staff really understands the challenges that our small businesses are facing, and our local leaders face every day.”

On Thursday and Friday, Comer plans to spend his time touring Henderson County and speaking with residents and small businesses.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
“Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen
Tim Breeding funeral
Letcher County community mourns loss of local business owner
Death investigation underway in Whitley County

Latest News

Officials release more info about police officer exposed to illegal drugs
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate in...
Attorney General Morrisey urges President Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy...
Dolly Parton named to TIME 100 most influential people list
Eastern Kentucky investment corporation granted funding to help regional businesses - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky investment corporation granted funding to help regional businesses - 11:00 p.m.
A town with a population of just 1,700 people, Midway's Main Street could host around 15,000...
Midway prepares for unique 47th rendition of its Fall Festival