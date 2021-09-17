Advertisement

Rajant Expansion in Morehead

Congressman Rogers celebrates the expansion of Rajant in Morehead.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers (R) attended a ribbon cutting for an expansion of Rajant Corporation Morehead, KY on Thursday.

The new facility is a 48,000 square ft. building the MMRC Industrial Park and the project will create 26 new high-tech jobs.

Congressman Rogers spent time highlighting the highly competitive engineering programs at Morehead State University and the students who go on to work in the manufacture of space technology.

The Congressman believes these jobs represent an opportunity for Eastern Kentuckians.

“We all refer to Silicone Valley and we all know what that means,” he said. “Well I started referring to our area as Silicone Holler.”

Plans for the facility were announced in June 2020.

