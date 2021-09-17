Pikeville and Belfry gear up for 74th installment of rivalry

(WYMT) - It’s along standing tradition in Pike County, the battle of Pikeville vs. Belfry.

“I know when I was in school they talked about the rivalry and they still talk about it today,” said Pikeville Head Coach Chris McNamee. “It’s Belfry week and that’s always big time around here and I think in Eastern Kentucky overall. It means a lot to our program because we know what type of program they have and we have a lot of respect for them,” added McNamee.

The first meeting between the two teams dates back to 1928, as they prepare for their 74th meeting on the football field.

“I think the Pikevilleand Belfry game over the years has always been a highlighted game, throughout the state and I think locally,” added Belfry’s Head Coach Philip Haywood.

The Panthers look to get back to back wins at Belfry for the first time since 1981-1983.

“You try to take it year by year and week by week. We’ve gotten into those things before where we’ve looked behind and looked ahead and kind of tripped up where we were. So we’re trying to stay in the moment with everything we do,” said McNamee.

However for the Belfry Pirates, they look to defeat the Panthers for the first time in three years.

“We’re more concerned about our guys and I think our team is that way. We’re more concerned about us getting better and us getting out and really competing on Friday night. Obviously our kids do know its Pikeville so obviously that is a plus,” added Haywood.

Pikeville at Belfry kicks off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

