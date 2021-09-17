Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy awarded 2021 Deputy of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A deputy from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Commonwealth of Kentucky 2021 Deputy of the Year Award.

Deputy Paul Campbell was presented the award Thursday night at the Kentucky Sheriff’s Conference in Bowling Green.

Dep. Campbell also previously received the Life Saving and Meritorious Service Awards after he saved a Perry County man from hanging himself in July.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.