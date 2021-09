HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central boys’ soccer team beat Hazard, 7-1 to win the Black Gold Cup.

On the girls’ side of the ball, the Lady Dores defeated Hazard, 10-0.

The Commodores move to 7-4, while the Lady Dores move to 5-6.

