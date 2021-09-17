Advertisement

Packers placing OLB Za’Darius Smith on IR due to back issue

That means Smith will miss at least three games.
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith...
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit. The back issue that bothered Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Smith is going on injured reserve. That means Smith will miss at least three games.

The Packers (0-1) host the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday night. Smith has 26 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons.

He practiced just one day during training camp and played 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

