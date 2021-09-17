Advertisement

Officials release more info about police officer exposed to illegal drugs

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning more about what led to the exposure of a police officer to illegal drugs.

In a post on the Morehead, Kentucky City Government Facebook page, officials say the officer, who was not named, was exposed at the station on Tuesday.

The post states the exposure was during a routine inspection of the evidence room and happened when the bag of drugs was returned from the lab and suffered a breach, without the officer’s knowledge.

Shortly after, the officer was called to a crash on KY 32 where “he begin to exhibit symptoms that were consistent of that of exposure to a narcotic.”

The officer called another officer, who came and administered the Narcan.

As a precaution, the other officers who were potentially exposed and the room itself were also decontaminated.

