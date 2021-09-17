Advertisement

Main Street in Jackson shut down due to fire

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re following a developing story this morning in Jackson.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department posted on Facebook that Main Street is shut down as crews fight an ongoing fire.

We’re told the street is closed near the Repeat Boutique in the Day Building.

Officials with Jackson Police tell WYMT they received the first call about the fire around 2:30 Friday morning.

No word on when the road might be back open, how many buildings could be damaged, or if anyone is injured.

