Governor Beshear announces more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Friday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 5,133 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 649,691.

1,469 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,426 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (a decrease of 27 since Thursday) with 647 in the ICU (a decrease of 20 since Thursday). 463 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 15 since Thursday).

In a Facebook post, the Governor shared that there are more Kentuckians on a ventilator than ever before. Today also marked the second straight day with less than 100 ICU beds available across the state.

Governor Beshear also announced 45 new deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,251.

As of Friday, 118 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Rockcastle County still leads the state with an incidence rate of 226.8 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 12.88%.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

