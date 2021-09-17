Glasgow protesters gather for ‘right to try’ different treatments

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, several protesters gathered at the Glasgow square to protest for the right to try different treatments that might not be cleared for specific medical uses.

The protest was sparked by a Facebook post made by Dr. Andy Turner in which he stated that he was no longer able to provide “Right to Try” treatments for Covid-19. Protesters said they wanted the ability to have access to drugs such as ivermectin - which has approved uses for humans and animals - to treat Covid-19.

Protests currently happening in Glasgow for Dr. Andy Turner, who has been treating patients with ivermectin. Protesters say they want the ability to have access to drugs that treat COVID-19. Posted by WBKO Television on Friday, September 17, 2021

WBKO’s Brandon Jarrett was on the scene of the protest. He’ll have more on the protestors’ concerns on WBKO News at 5 and 6.

A Graves Gilbert Clinic board member said they had a conversation with Dr. Turner who “was very apologetic in regards with the negative appearance on his practice and GGC. He was sincere in his words and actions. He did state that updates on COVID treatment strategies were needed considering his lack of current inpatient status. His overall goal was to reach out to patients empathetically, not start an Ivermectin clinic. He decided to discontinue his COVID clinic due to the overwhelming response and distraction from his continuity clinic and family.”

The use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 has been controversial, with the CDC issuing guidance that “Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel has also determined that there are currently insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19.”

The CDC described ivermectin as a “medication that is approved by FDA in oral formulations to treat onchocerciasis (river blindness) and intestinal strongyloidiasis. Topical formulations are used to treat head lice and rosacea. Ivermectin is also used in veterinary applications to prevent or treat internal and external parasitic infections in animals. When used in appropriate doses for approved indications, ivermectin is generally well tolerated.

“Clinical trials and observational studies to evaluate the use of ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19 in humans have yielded insufficient evidence for the NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel to recommend its use. Data from adequately sized, well-designed, and well-conducted clinical trials are needed to provide more specific, evidence-based guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.”

On Friday afternoon, a note from Graves Gilbert Clinic Pulmonologist Dr. J. Randall Hansbrough was released in regards to Covid-19 outpatient management:

COVID 19 outpatient management - J R Hansbrough MD, Ph.D.

I was asked to make some comments on outpatient management of COVID 19. In general, the outpatient management is symptomatic and also involves monitoring for progression of disease and hypoxemia that might require hospital admission. The use of monoclonal antibody infusions early in the course of the illness is a highly effective treatment for patients at risk for developing worsened disease. Recent changes in treatment criteria to include individuals with BMI > or = to 25 has significantly expanded the number people eligible for this treatment.

Treatment with Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, and routine antibiotics have no effect on the treatment of COVID 19 based on numerous studies and should not be used .

Ivermectin’s effectiveness in the treatment of COVID 19 is still unclear. Official recommendations discourage the use of ivermectin outside of clinical trials. There are several studies of variable quality and validity that makes it hard to make definite conclusions.

Steroids are useful as a treatment for in-patient treatment of COVID 19 (Decadron 6-10 mg q day for 10 days). Although there is not a specific recommendation for the out-patient use of steroids, there are physicians that do use Decadron or other steroids as an outpatient therapy, usually in a 5-to-10-day course

Key points in the management of COVID 19

-If patients can monitor their O2 saturations at home, it can help pick hypoxemia that indicate the need for hospital admission. Good quality pulse oximeters can be purchased for $40-$70 at many pharmacies and other retail stores.

- Strong consideration should be given to referring all but the minimal- mildly ill for monoclonal antibody infusions (currently we are using Regen-COV (600 mg of casirivimab and 600 mg of imdevimab ) ). The current criteria for this treatment are listed at the end of this document.

It should not be difficult to refer patients to an infusion center for monoclonal infusions. Both Greenview Hospital and the Medical Center of Bowling Green have this service, as do most surrounding hospitals. Patients should be given infusions as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms. There is also an option for treating high risk patients with significant exposure to COVID 19 with a prophylactic infusion of monoclonal anti COVID 19 antibodies.

I have listed three websites that are excellent resources on the management of COVID 19 patients. All three are updated frequently and contain the most up-to-date information.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care.html

https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/

https://www.massgeneral.org/news/coronavirus/treatment-guidance

Criteria for the use monoclonal antibody infusions in COVID 19

Older age (≥65 years)

Obesity or being overweight (eg, adults with BMI >25 kg/m2, or, if age 12 to 17, have BMI ≥85th percentile for age and sex)

Pregnancy

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression (immunosuppressive disease or treatment)

Cardiovascular disease (including congenital heart disease) or hypertension

Chronic lung diseases (eg, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma [moderate to severe], interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension)

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders (eg, cerebral palsy) or other medically complex conditions that confer medical complexity (eg, genetic or metabolic syndromes and severe congenital anomalies)

Dependence on a medical-related technology (eg, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation [unrelated to COVID-19])

J R Hansbrough MD, Ph.D.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.