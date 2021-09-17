First annual Fire in the Mountains festival kicks off

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The first ever Fire in the Mountains Festival kicked off Friday in Harlan County.

Consisting of 15 different churches, nine different pastors, and 11 different praise & worship teams.

The goal of the festival is to bring several religious organizations together for celebration and worship.

Event Coordinator Chris Wheeler said he hopes to make it a yearly event.

“We really don’t know what kind of crowd we’re going to expect,” he said. “We are hopeful that we’re going to have a great turnout. It’s going to be a little warm, and hopefully the weather holds out for us but again, we’re hoping that God will have a mighty move and be able to bring a lot of people out.”

Friday’s event began at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s portion begins at 10 a.m.

