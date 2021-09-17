Advertisement

Eddie Gran Returns to Kentucky Football

Gran was the UK Offensive Coordinator from 2016-2020
Gran was the UK Offensive Coordinator from 2016-2020(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has announced that Eddie Gran, former UK assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach, will return to the program as a special assistant to the head coach, an off-the-field role.

Gran served as the Wildcats’ assistant head coach of the offense, offensive coordinator and running backs coach from 2016-2020.

In 2016-18, UK had more than 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 passing yards, the first time in school history that was accomplished in three consecutive seasons. And despite losing his top three quarterbacks to injury in 2019, Gran did a remarkable job of revamping the offense with Lynn Bowden Jr., a receiver-turned-quarterback. The Cats set new single-season records in rushing yards (3,624), rushing TDs (36) and yards per rushing attempt (6.32). Bowden won the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player and was a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection. Bowden became just the 10th player in school history to reach 4,000 all-purpose yards in a career, finishing with 4,660 career all-purpose yards for No. 5 on UK’s career list.

Before coming to Kentucky in 2016, Gran had coaching stops at Cincinnati, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State. He helped develop dynamic running backs at nearly every coaching stop during his decorated career, including former Auburn stars Carnell Williams, Ronnie Brown, Rudi Johnson, Ben Tate, Brandon Jacobs, Heath Evans and Kenny Irons, and Ole Miss greats Deuce McAllister and John Avery. While at Tennessee, he guided Montario Hardesty to a 1,000-yard season.

Gran also boasts an impressive record on the recruiting trail, succeeding throughout his career in Florida. He helped Florida State obtain the nation’s top-ranked class in 2011 and was named by ESPN.com as one of the top 25 recruiters of the year in 2011, helping secure a bevy of talent that helped the Seminoles to the national championship in the 2013 season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
“Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen
Tim Breeding funeral
Letcher County community mourns loss of local business owner
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky School Board Association
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included

Latest News

Eddie Gran has been relieved of his duties at UK.
Report: Eddie Gran returning to UK in off-field role
Pikeville and Belfry gear up for 74th installment of rivalry
Commodores sweep Black Gold Cup
Perry Central sweeps Black Gold Cup, beats Hazard
Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after Week 4, heading into Week 5