Eddie Gran Returns to Kentucky Football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has announced that Eddie Gran, former UK assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach, will return to the program as a special assistant to the head coach, an off-the-field role.

Gran served as the Wildcats’ assistant head coach of the offense, offensive coordinator and running backs coach from 2016-2020.

In 2016-18, UK had more than 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 passing yards, the first time in school history that was accomplished in three consecutive seasons. And despite losing his top three quarterbacks to injury in 2019, Gran did a remarkable job of revamping the offense with Lynn Bowden Jr., a receiver-turned-quarterback. The Cats set new single-season records in rushing yards (3,624), rushing TDs (36) and yards per rushing attempt (6.32). Bowden won the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player and was a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection. Bowden became just the 10th player in school history to reach 4,000 all-purpose yards in a career, finishing with 4,660 career all-purpose yards for No. 5 on UK’s career list.

Before coming to Kentucky in 2016, Gran had coaching stops at Cincinnati, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida State. He helped develop dynamic running backs at nearly every coaching stop during his decorated career, including former Auburn stars Carnell Williams, Ronnie Brown, Rudi Johnson, Ben Tate, Brandon Jacobs, Heath Evans and Kenny Irons, and Ole Miss greats Deuce McAllister and John Avery. While at Tennessee, he guided Montario Hardesty to a 1,000-yard season.

Gran also boasts an impressive record on the recruiting trail, succeeding throughout his career in Florida. He helped Florida State obtain the nation’s top-ranked class in 2011 and was named by ESPN.com as one of the top 25 recruiters of the year in 2011, helping secure a bevy of talent that helped the Seminoles to the national championship in the 2013 season.

