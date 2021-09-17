Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky investment corporation granted funding to help regional businesses

Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation
Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation Chief Executive Officer Jerry Rickett, it all began with a Thursday morning phone call.

“We were selected to receive 1.5 million dollars for a power project,” Rickett said. “The power program is an A-R-C program that works in the coal-impacted counties within their service area.”

His company was granted funding by the Appalachian Regional Commission for what he is calling their EZ/PZ project.

“We’re hoping to create between 400 and 425 jobs through this initiative,” Rickett said. “Our project has four components and it’s going to be implemented over a four-year period.”

Those components include a $650,000 revolving loan, $150,000 to launch their Career Ladder, business assistance and a telework program.

“It enables individuals to work for distant employers,” Rickett said. “So we’re bringing every one of those employees is bringing revenue into the region that works for a major company around the world.”

Rickett said that he could not help but reflect on what he called a good day for his company and the region.

“It was a good day and hopefully our EZ/PZ project will work and we’ll get the results that we hope,” Rickett said. “We’re always looking for employment.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Walmart
Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed
Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County
KSBA map of school districts requiring masks, courtesy of KSBA
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Latest News

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority broke ground on a new multi-million dollar geothermal...
Louisville’s airport breaks ground on largest-of-its-kind geothermal project
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen
Hazard business enjoys first year at Black Gold Festival
Hazard business enjoys first year at Black Gold Festival
Black Gold Festival has great first day, officials ensure safety
Black Gold Festival has great first day, officials ensure safety