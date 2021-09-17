Beshear proclaims Hunger Action Day at site of new God’s Pantry location in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is Hunger Action Day.

Friday morning, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Governor Andy Beshear were in Lexington to commemorate the day. They were out at the new God’s Pantry Food Bank site on Winchester Road.

Governor Beshear officially proclaimed Friday, ‘Hunger Action Day,’ in the state of Kentucky. Friday morning officials from God’s Pantry Food Bank outlined the latest way they’re looking to take action to stop hunger in Central Kentucky.

It starts with the brand new facility that God’s Pantry is going to be opening up off of Winchester Road in the East End neighborhood. The facility will house a volunteer center in the back and a state of the art food pantry in the front.

God’s Pantry CEO Mike Halligan announced that a new center will also be opening up in the Windburn neighborhood.

Halligan says that the organizations current site serves it’s purpose well, but this new center will allow God’s Pantry to meet the needs of people in Lexington and the surrounding community more effectively.

“One action leads to 10. 10 leads to 100. 100 to 1,000 and I could keep going through the math. The fact that you’re here. You’re taking action,” said Halligan. “Gov. Beshear said it a minute ago, food should not be an impossible choice. Let me say that again. Food should not be an impossible choice! Ever.”

Officials say they hope the new facility will be up and operational by next fall.

