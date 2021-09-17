Advertisement

Attorney General Morrisey urges President Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates

Joins 24 other states in a letter to the President
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate in...
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate in Morgantown, W.Va. Morrisey has sued the Wheeling-Charleston Roman Catholic Diocese and former Bishop Michael Bransfield, accusing them of knowingly employing pedophiles and failing to conduct adequate background checks on camp and school workers. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)(Ray Thompson | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 24-state letter Thursday in urging President Biden to reconsider his most recent sweeping vaccine mandates. If imposed, the letter’s authors vow to challenge in court.

In the letter, the attorney generals wrote that they will use every legal option to uphold the rule of law and hold President Biden accountable should his administration refuse to alter its course. Although according to several experts interviewed by The Associated Press, Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety. And on the idea that many republican leaders have threatened legal action; the President says they can “have at it.”

5 news caught up with Morrisey this to discuss this complicated legal process and what he sees wrong with the mandate.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
“Kentucky’s economy is on fire,” Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Chris McQueen
Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen
Tim Breeding funeral
Letcher County community mourns loss of local business owner
Death investigation underway in Whitley County

Latest News

Officials release more info about police officer exposed to illegal drugs
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy...
Dolly Parton named to TIME 100 most influential people list
Eastern Kentucky investment corporation granted funding to help regional businesses - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky investment corporation granted funding to help regional businesses - 11:00 p.m.
A town with a population of just 1,700 people, Midway's Main Street could host around 15,000...
Midway prepares for unique 47th rendition of its Fall Festival