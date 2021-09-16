What is the monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee medical facilities are offering a special type of treatment called monoclonal antibody infusions to help fight COVID-19, but how does that process work?

According to Tennessee’s COVID-19 website, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that are administered through infusions. The proteins attach themselves to parts of the COVID-19 virus and help a patient’s immune system fight it. The treatment can help patients avoid serious infection from COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments for those at risk of serious illness, according to the website. Those who receive the treatment must meet a set of requirements outlined by the state:

You must test positive for COVID-19

You must not be hospitalized

You must only have mild to moderate symptoms that started less than 10 days ago

You must qualify as someone who could be at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection

However, monoclonal antibody treatment “should not be considered the standard of care for the treatment of all patients with COVID-19,” the state website said. Medical professionals from all over Tennessee recommend people get a COVID-19 vaccine to avoid serious infection, since the majority of vaccinated people who contract the virus do not see serious cases.

70 medical facilities in East Tennessee offer the treatment, and a complete list of locations is available on the state’s website.

