Advertisement

UK Football vs. Chattanooga will air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

Kroger Field is returning from a COVID testing and vaccination center back to the home of UK...
Kroger Field is returning from a COVID testing and vaccination center back to the home of UK football.(WKYT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK football’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

It will not be available via traditional television.

Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its broadcast partners, including the UK-Chattanooga game.

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network viewers and accessible with your TV provider credentials. SECN+ can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials.

Fans who do not have access to SEC Network+ and elect not to subscribe to ESPN+ are invited to listen to the UK Sports Network radio broadcast for free on the UK Athletics App, on a computer at UKAthletics.com or on all radio network affiliates including WBUL 98.1 FM / 630 WLAP AM in Lexington.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County
Walmart
Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday
Virginia flag
Southwest Virginia deputy not charged after officer-involved shooting kills 16-year-old suspect

Latest News

Keion Brooks, Blair Green named to SEC Basketball Leadership Council
Keion Brooks Jr., Blair Green to attend SEC Leadership Council
Letcher Central QB Carson Adams after a touchdown against Shelby Valley.
Letcher Central’s Carson Adams earns Player of the Week
Rupp Arena
Class of 2022 prospect Chris Livingston commits to UK
Josh Ali facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident