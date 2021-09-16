Two crashes crashes close I-75 in Campbell County
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning that a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Interstate 75 South in Campbell County. Later, officials said a second crash two miles further down the highway partially closed the interstate again.
The first crash happened around mile marker 135, which is near Caryville. The second crash was at mile marker 137, just two miles down the interstate.
One southbound lane is closed following the crash.
