Two crashes crashes close I-75 in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning that a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed Interstate 75 South in Campbell County. Later, officials said a second crash two miles further down the highway partially closed the interstate again.

The first crash happened around mile marker 135, which is near Caryville. The second crash was at mile marker 137, just two miles down the interstate.

One southbound lane is closed following the crash.

All lanes are open at MM 135. A secondary crash has occurred at MM 137, closing one lane southbound. pic.twitter.com/y5FdSdOx9N — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 16, 2021

