Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County
Walmart
Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday
Virginia flag
Southwest Virginia deputy not charged after officer-involved shooting kills 16-year-old suspect

Latest News

An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
Some confusion ahead of FDA COVID booster meeting
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Father, police ask for help in search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend