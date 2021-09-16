Spotty storms possible as summer air stays put

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been watching a frontal boundary work into the mountains and stall out. It’s this boundary that will provide us with more chances of showers and storms.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It’s been another day with a mix of sun and clouds around the region, though we’re keeping an eye on a few showers and storms trying to work into the region this afternoon. We’re not under any severe risks, but brief gusty winds are a possibility. Those should continue into this evening before diminishing later tonight. We will have to keep an eye on some patchy dense river valley fog in the morning with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

A similar day for Friday, with more showers and storms possibly bubbling up in the heat of the afternoon. Perhaps a few fewer than on Thursday, but the possibility remains nonetheless. Highs will be average or just above, with highs in the lower 80s. Any showers and storms look to diminish late Friday night, with just some more patchy fog possible overnight. Overnight lows stay mild and muggy in the lower 60s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Our pattern stays stuck in summer mode despite the fact that fall is on the horizon. Our frontal boundary from Thursday and Friday will continue to wash out, diminishing chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A spotty storm or two will still be possible Saturday, Sunday, or Monday afternoons, but chances won’t be great. Highs stay above average, in the middle 80s.

We’ll be keeping an eye peeled for another creeping cold front set to move through the region by the middle of the new work week. That could provide us with a bit of a cooldown, but also a chance for more showers and storms. Hopefully this one leaves a little more fall weather in its wake.

