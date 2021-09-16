SOAR receives $250,000 grant to grow remote work in Eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a future for remote work in Eastern Kentucky according to some officials.

To make that future a reality, Congressman Hal Rogers announced a $250,000 dollar to the organization Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) on behalf of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The grant will be spent connecting organizations with high-paying remote jobs to Eastern Kentuckians in need of work.

“It’s a new opportunity for people in the hills of Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers. “Being somewhat removed from economic activity, this gives us a chance to work for big corporations based in Canada or wherever.”

In addition to connecting people to employers, SOAR will work to market Eastern Kentucky as a destination for remote workers.

