More than 1,500 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer inoculation stickers over the past month, according to CBP.

Misspellings and “substandard printing” on the vaccination cards led officers to realize they were fake, CBP said.

CBP Cincinnati officers seized a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 cards since Aug. 16. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

“Creating or buying a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal, not to mention dangerous,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Purchasing counterfeit cards supports criminals whose only concern is their bank account, not American security or the health of our citizens.”

The counterfeit card sand stickers were shipped from China, according to CBP.

