Man steals from elderly victim during Tennessee game, police say

According to the announcement, the suspect made $350 in purchases inside Neyland Stadium.
UTPD Suspect
UTPD Suspect(UTPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee police put out a call for information on a suspect they said used a stolen credit card from an elderly victim at the Sept. 2 University of Tennessee football game.

Those with any information are asked to contact UTPD at 865-974-3114.

