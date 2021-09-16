Advertisement

Letcher County business owner dies

Tim Breeding funeral
Tim Breeding funeral(Letcher Funeral Home)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - The President of the Isom Days Festival Committee died on Wednesday.

Tim Breeding, of Isom, Kentucky, was known as a “ray of sunshine,” according to a post on the Isom Days Festival Facebook page.

A walkthrough visitation for the general public will be held by Letcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 18 at the Isom Presbyterian Church.

You can read Breeding’s obituary here.

