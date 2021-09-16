Advertisement

Kroger recalls bagged kale due to possible contamination

Those who have purchased an affected product can get refunds at their local store.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger issued a voluntary recall Thursday for bagged kale produced by Baker Farms because the product may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause symptoms like fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy adults, a release said. The organism can be fatal in young children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems, however.

The recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded kale with a best by date of Sept. 18, 2021. Affected products were pulled from stores on Sept. 16.

