Kentucky welcome center temporarily closes

(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a Kentucky welcome center has temporarily closed for sanitation and staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the welcome center along Interstate 65 on the Kentucky-Tennessee line closed Tuesday and is expected to remain closed until next week.

Truck parking remains open. Message boards have been placed along the interstate to inform drivers of the closure.

Officials say more information will be released when there’s an exact date for reopening the facility.

