Kentucky Baseball Releases 2022 SEC Schedule
By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky baseball team will travel to Arkansas to open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. The regular will conclude with a home series vs. Auburn at Kentucky Proud Park.

The non-conference schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date. Conference series are subject to change for television scheduling.

The Wildcats head to Arkansas on March 18, 2022 to kick off the conference gauntlet before returning home for back-to-back weekends against Georgia (Mar. 25-27) and Ole Miss (Apr. 1-3). A trip to Texas A&M, where the 2017 Super Regional team picked up steam with a league-opening road sweep of the Aggies, follows Apr. 8-10.

Easter weekend brings a trip to Missouri for a Thursday through Saturday series in Columbia (Apr. 14-16) before Vanderbilt, which has played in each of the past two NCAA College World Series championship series, arrives in Lexington Apr. 22-24.

The final month of the season features trips to Florida (Apr. 29-May 1) and South Carolina (May 13-15), and home series at Kentucky Proud Park against Tennessee (Mar 6-8) and Auburn (May 19-21). The SEC Tournament will run from May 24-29 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Cats are entering their sixth season under head coach Nick Mingione and have won 143 games during his tenure, including a 29-win season in 2021. The Wildcats added eight Division I-A transfers during the offseason and boast one of the deepest pitching staffs in recent memory with the return of the entire weekend rotation, talented bullpen and experienced transfers.

