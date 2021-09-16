Keion Brooks Jr., Blair Green to attend SEC Leadership Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky men’s basketball junior Keion Brooks Jr. and women’s basketball senior Blair Green were selected to attend the annual Southeastern Conference Leadership Council on Thursday. The meeting will be conducted virtually this year.

The council consists of one male and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each January.

Last year, Brooks and Green teamed up as part of the SEC’s Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice. The two joined their SEC peers to help identify resources, outline strategies and assist with implementation of efforts that will promote racial equity and social justice, while fostering diversity, helping overcome racism and pursuing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics.

Brooks is a two-year letterwinner for the Wildcats who has twice been tabbed to the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll.

Last season, Brooks was one of 11 Division I men’s basketball student-athletes to serve on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player Development Coalition, providing the NABC with valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball-related issues. Brooks is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and a team captain.

In two seasons, Brooks has appeared in 47 games with nine starts. He averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Green, who has already earned her undergraduate degree from Kentucky, is a three-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Harlan County, Kentucky native had a great junior season for the Wildcats, playing in 27 games with 18 starts. Green hit 33 percent from long range in the game and scored 10 or more times seven times. Her best outing was scoring 22 points against Vanderbilt to power a shorthanded UK squad to victory. In the NCAA Tournament, Green played 22 minutes in UK’s opening game with 10 points, hitting two 3s.

Last season, the entire Kentucky women’s basketball team was named to the SEC Community Service Team and Green was a large part of that recognition. The senior helped lead a social justice march and unity fair through the UK campus

The student-athletes who will serve on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council are:

Men’s Basketball

Tyler Barnes, Alabama

Stanley Umude, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky

Spencer Mays, LSU

Austin Crowley, Ole Miss

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Chico Carter, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Kiyae’ White, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Mikayla Coombs, Georgia

Blair Green, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Donnetta Johnson, Ole Miss

Myah Taylor, Mississippi State

Haley Frank, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Qadashah Hoppie, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

