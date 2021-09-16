Jackson County coaches reflect on odd start to season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a rough start to the 2021 season for Jackson County football, highlighted by cancelations in three of the Generals’ first four games.

Despite that reality, coaches are using it as a catalyst to mentor young men.

“We’re trying to build a culture here of mental toughness, and there’s a lot of people who are struggling,” Jackson County Coach John Hallock said. “Missing high school football games, as difficult as that can be, it’s also a platform and an opportunity for us as coaches to really teach how to prepare even if things don’t go your way.”

While COVID-19 has impacted their schedule, including this Friday’s game against Lynn Camp, Hallock said that this a chance to overcome adversity off the field.

“We’re just trying to teach the same principle. We try to teach character, we try to teach discipline,” Hallock said. “And we just try to teach how you prepare mentally for something that you may not know will come.”

Now, the Generals are preparing to take on Jenkins after the latter re-scheduled a later game to fit them in. While the home turf will not be used this week, that has not put a damper on the atmosphere leading up to Saturday.

“Our kids have been coming and working and they just want to play,” Jackson County Principal Brian Harris said. “Thankful this weekend that Jenkins was able to move a game and we are going to have to travel there, but we are going to be able to play a game this Saturday. So I’m excited for the whole team.”

Hallock continues to emphasize stepping back and being thankful for another day.

“When you got certain people that are fighting for their life, Coach Matney at Johnson Central, I believe there was an assistant coach in Greenup and and family members,” Hallock said. “And there’s people that are really struggling over this, so I think what it does is it kind of puts everything in its proper perspective. Tomorrow’s not guaranteed for anybody.”

Jackson County will travel to Jenkins to take on the Cavaliers on Saturday.

