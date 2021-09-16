Advertisement

Looking back on Dukes of Hazzard cast visit to Hazard, Kentucky for the Black Gold Festival 40 years later

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In 1981, Boss Hogg, Rosco, Cletus and Daisy visited Hazard, Kentucky for the Black Gold Festival.

The show had only been on the air for about two years when the cast visited. It was estimated that 100,000 people came to see them.

Rick Hurst, who played Cletus, and Ben Jones, who played Cooter, sat down for a zoom interview with Steve Hensley on Wednesday and reflected on the visit.

“The number of people and incredible heart warming, outpouring appreciation was really remarkable,” Hurst said.

Jones was not able to make the trip to Hazard, but said he could feel the excitement his cast mates experienced.

The show ended in 1985 after seven seasons but still reaches new fans to this day.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

