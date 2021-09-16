Advertisement

Hazard business enjoys first year at Black Gold Festival(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local business in Hazard was excited to experience its first Black Gold Festival.

Having been open for almost four months, officials with Hazard Coffee Company were anticipating the increased business the store would see during one of Eastern Kentucky’s largest festivals.

Owner Stephen Prosser said so far, the support from the community has been great.

“People really want to support local,” he said. “That’s a very common thing that people say when they come in here. Just how nice it is, how great it is to see Hazard growing.”

Hazard Coffee Company is one of many new businesses in the area.

Prosser said they hope to stay steady into the fall and winter seasons.

