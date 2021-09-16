Advertisement

Great Health Divide | EKU, Anthem partner to help tackle health care disparities in rural Ky.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing our coverage of the great health divide.

There was some good news Thursday in tackling health care disparities in rural Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky Univeristy and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are finding solutions through scholarships for students in EKU’s nursing program.

How will it help? Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will commit $92,000 in scholarship money for eight nursing students, with the goal of serving rural Kentucky for three years upon graduating.

According to health care researchers, an estimated 100,000 Medicaid recipients in the commonwealth lack sufficient access to a primary care provider. This is just a glimpse of the health care divide.

The eight recipients of the scholarship will put a dent in the problem, providing primary care for about 4,500 Kentuckians who don’t have access to health care.

We talked with a student who will return to Breathitt County to help his community upon graduation.

“It’s gonna make me feel great because a lot of people have helped me through the years, my community, family members, community members and it’s really going to mean something to me return to be able to return to what’s been given to me by a Eastern Kentucky,” said Allan Sloas who is a family nurse practitioner student.

The president of Anthem Medicaid says this investment is just the beginning. the company hopes to provide more scholarships in the future.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Walmart
Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed
Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County
KSBA map of school districts requiring masks, courtesy of KSBA
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT
Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Latest News

Great Health Divide | EKU, Anthem partner to help tackle health care disparities in rural Ky.
WATCH | Great Health Divide | EKU, Anthem partner to help tackle health care disparities in rural Ky.
Tennessee Poison Center warns of dangers in taking anti-parasitic drug for COVID-19
CHI Saint Joseph encourages kindness, creativity with “Chalk It Up To Humankindness” initiative
Issues and Answers: Pikeville Medical Center is delaying elective surgeries due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients