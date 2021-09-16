Great Health Divide | EKU, Anthem partner to help tackle health care disparities in rural Ky.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are continuing our coverage of the great health divide.

There was some good news Thursday in tackling health care disparities in rural Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky Univeristy and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are finding solutions through scholarships for students in EKU’s nursing program.

How will it help? Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will commit $92,000 in scholarship money for eight nursing students, with the goal of serving rural Kentucky for three years upon graduating.

According to health care researchers, an estimated 100,000 Medicaid recipients in the commonwealth lack sufficient access to a primary care provider. This is just a glimpse of the health care divide.

The eight recipients of the scholarship will put a dent in the problem, providing primary care for about 4,500 Kentuckians who don’t have access to health care.

We talked with a student who will return to Breathitt County to help his community upon graduation.

“It’s gonna make me feel great because a lot of people have helped me through the years, my community, family members, community members and it’s really going to mean something to me return to be able to return to what’s been given to me by a Eastern Kentucky,” said Allan Sloas who is a family nurse practitioner student.

The president of Anthem Medicaid says this investment is just the beginning. the company hopes to provide more scholarships in the future.

