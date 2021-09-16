Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Thursday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 644,563.

1,416 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,453 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (a decrease of 40 since Wednesday) with 667 in the ICU (an increase of 19 since Wednesday). 448 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 12 since Wednesday).

Governor Beshear added that the state of Kentucky only has 93 ICU beds left and 66 of 96 hospitals are experiencing critical staffing shortages.

The Governor also announced 62 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,206.

As of Thursday, 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Rockcastle County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 208.8 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 13.00%.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

