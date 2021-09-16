Funeral held for rescue squad captain who died of COVID-19

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A rescue squad captain in Eastern Kentucky, who died on Sunday, was honored by family and friends on Thursday.

Carter Conley died due to complications with COVID-19.

First responders from surrounding areas and community members gathered in Magoffin County to watch a procession through town in Conley’s honor.

“He probably spent the better part of his life doing things no one else would do,” said Salyersville Mayor Pete Shepard.

Some in attendance for the day’s events called Conley the county’s hero.

“Carter has saved many lives,” said Shirley Coffey of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad. “And if he couldn’t he was there to make it as peaceful as possible.”

“I’d say 95 percent of the calls that came through 911, Carter would be there,” said Shepard. “Whether it be at night, or 3 in the morning, floods, or the tornado.”

Conley was also a supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He believed in it wholeheartedly,” said Shepard. “Even when I talked to him before he went into intensive care. Called him several times.”

Conley was a lover of University of Kentucky sports in addition to serving on the rescue squad.

“He loved life and Magoffin County,” said the mayor.

