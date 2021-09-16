Advertisement

Fatal accident at Anderson County TVA plant kills one

The TVA and GUBMK will be conducting an investigation into the incident in cooperation with OSHA, officials said.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One is dead following a fatal accident at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Bull Run fossil plant located in Anderson County, officials with the TVA told WVLT News. The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to TVA officials, a partner employee with GUBMK Contractors apparently made contact with a live electrical circuit. Onsite and offsite medical staff responded, but they were not able to revive the employee.

The TVA and GUBMK will be conducting an investigation into the incident in cooperation with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), officials said.

