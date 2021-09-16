Dukes of Hazzard cast members send prayers to life-long fan Chris McQueen

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chris McQueen is a beloved member of the Corbin community and the Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement Officer. He is currently fighting for his life with COVID-19.

Community members are sending McQueen prayers and well wishes all over social media.

What some may not know is McQueen is also a huge “Dukes of Hazzard” fan and even owns his own General Lee. McQueen became friends with some of the cast through the years, including actor Rick Hurst who played Cletus and Ben Jones who played Cooter.

“He is one of my dearest friends, he has been there all along the whole way and I can’t say enough good things about this man... He is just the most wonderful, kind person you would ever want to meet,” Hurst said.

“One of the finest human beings I’ve ever met... We’re just praying for him,” Jones said.

