Death investigation underway in Whitley County

(AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Whitley County.

Troopers say they were called to a home on Buck Creek Road by sheriff’s deputies for a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon around 1.

During the investigation, they found Derrick Cook, 43, of Richmond, Indiana and Michael Lemaster, 36, of Lily, were involved in a fight inside Lemaster’s home.

We’re told Cook pulled a knife and cut Lemaster before Lemaster pulled out a gun and shot towards Cook, wounding him.

Cook was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the Whitley County Grand Jury.

