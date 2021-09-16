Bridge repairs close part of I-75 in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of Interstate 75 in Whitley County will remain closed until further notice, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district 11.

KYTC is advising drivers that a portion of the right lane of I-75 southbound at mile point 2.5 will be closed until further notice so that crews can continue bridge repair operations.

The cabinet is asking people to be aware of the work zone, to expect delays and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen delays.

