Advertisement

Bridge repairs close part of I-75 in Whitley County

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of Interstate 75 in Whitley County will remain closed until further notice, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district 11.

KYTC is advising drivers that a portion of the right lane of I-75 southbound at mile point 2.5 will be closed until further notice so that crews can continue bridge repair operations.

The cabinet is asking people to be aware of the work zone, to expect delays and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen delays.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
KSP releases name of victim and suspect in deadly Breathitt County hit-and-run
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag

Latest News

Jerry Lee Anderson was arrested for being an unregistered sex offender
Pastor arrested for not registering himself as a sex offender
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
wymt
Carson Adams Player of the Week
Pineville School officials: Board to vote on status of mask mandate Monday