Black Gold Festival has great first day, officials ensure safety

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Gold Festival kicked off Thursday.

Despite the hot weather, the event has seen a great turnout so far with people partaking in what all the festival has to offer.

“We tried to get a motel room last night and there was not a motel room available in Hazard or around here,” Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner said. “So, that made us feel a lot better, there’s a lot of people here.”

The festival has live music, food and craft booths, several local businesses selling their wares, carnival games, rides, a parade and more.

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said he understands the concern people may have regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This festival is volunteer, no one requires anyone to come here,” Mobelini said. “We encourage people, if you feel safe come, if you don’t feel safe stay home but if everyone would just get their vaccine, get tested, maybe we could get back to normal.”

Mobelini said it is all about honoring a region heritage that spans several decades.

“Celebrate Eastern Kentucky, black gold was really originated because of coal, and it still honors the tradition of coal,” he said. “It’s just a good time for all the people in Perry County and surrounding counties.”

Feltner adds the city wants to strongly hold on to those traditions.

“And we’ve just stuck with it because we’ve got such a good reputation,” she said. “We kept black gold, of course, to us coal is still important.”

Feltner said the city and festival committee has done everything they can to keep the festival safe.

“We’ve asked all the booths to wear masks and gloves if it gets really crowded,” she said. “We’ve rented five handwashing stations and they’re set up all throughout the venue.”

Feltner added that they wanted to try and give the region an escape.

“We’re just trying to give the community something to look forward to in this long year that we’ve had all in our homes and we’re trying to keep it as safe as possible,” she said.

Mobelini said the city is happy with the turnout so far as the city has seen an increase in revenue.

“You’ll have several thousand people in the course of three days visit,” he said. “Some will stay a little while, some will stay a long time. Take advantage of it if you’re comfortable.”

The committee recommends anyone sick or not vaccinated, to please not attend.

Friday and Saturday’s portion of the festival begin at 9 a.m.

