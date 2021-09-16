Advertisement

Asher, Winn honored with statues under the Twin Spires

Churchill Downs has honored two racetrack legends - Col. Matt Winn (left) and John Asher - with statues under the historic Twin Spires.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has honored two racetrack legends with statues.

The statues, sculpted by local artist Raymond Graf, show the late John Asher sitting on a horseshoe bench talking with Colonel Matt Winn.

Asher was one of the most recognizable faces around the track. He served as Vice President of Racing Communications until his death in August 2018 at age 62.

Winn served as Churchill Downs general manager and later president until his passing in 1949. He oversaw the early growth of the Kentucky Derby into America’s greatest race.

The statues are on the north side plaza area of the paddock. Racing fans will be able to take photos on the bench in the shadow of the Twin Spires.

