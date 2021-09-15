Sheriff: Two injured after car accident in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reported a car accident involving two cars on KY West Highway 90 on Wednesday.

Deputies responding to the accident found a red car collided with a white car head-on.

The driver of the red car, Edgardo Rodriguez, was flown from the scene.

Robert Allison, the driver of the white car was taken to the Wayne County Hospital.

This investigation is still underway.

