Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County

Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner of Parker Trees company, Brian Terrence, is reported to be dead, according to the Bell County coroner.

During an investigation, police discovered Terrence, 54, from Tazewell, Tenn. was cutting a tree without a belt and fell from the bucket truck on Wednesday. Deputies say he died instantly.

The Bell County coroner said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

