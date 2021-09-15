Advertisement

Sheriff: Belfry man gets 197 months in prison for drug trafficking

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Belfry man will be spending more than 16 years in prison following a sentencing on Monday.

Brian Keith Wells will be in prison for 197 months after being charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing meth.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Wells’ plea says he conspired to distribute the drugs from November 2018 until February 2020 in Pike County and other areas.

He pleaded guilty in 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Wells must serve 85% of his sentence, then he will be under supervision by a parole officer for five years.

