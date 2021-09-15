Severe Weather Alert Day continues as bouts of heavy rain push through the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some portions of the area, especially further in the north, have seen quite a bit of rainfall today. We have seen plenty of pictures and videos of flash flooding in and around the northern parts of the area and just outside of it. Several counties remain under a Flash Flood Watch through 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front continues to work through the area this evening, bringing along with it more showers and storms. Some of those could have some brief gusty winds with them and some heavy rainfall, owing to the moisture transported north from the remnants of Nicholas. Much of the area remains in a level one out of five Marginal Risk for severe weather, as well as the aforementioned Flash Flood Watch. Outside of showers and storms, we look to stay mostly cloudy and that will continue right on into the overnight hours. Showers and storms should diminish in coverage and intensity once the sun goes down, but we’ll likely still deal with a few hanging around overnight. Patchy dense fog will be an issue too, with lows in the middle 60s.

Our frontal boundary just kind of hangs up and washes out over the area over the next couple of days. There’s no real change in airmass behind this front, so we’ll stay warm and muggy as we wake up to a mix of sun and clouds Thursday morning. This should allow highs to get into the lower 80s before afternoon spotty showers and storms bubble up. Storms fade as the sun sets with partly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and lows in the middle 60s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

I’m going to level with you, the forecast looks very similar from here on out. Just about every day looks to feature a mix of sun and clouds to start with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up in the heat of the day as small disturbance work through the area. We will continue to see warm and muggy weather with highs in the lower 80s for Friday, warming up into the middle 80s by Sunday and Monday.

No one looks to see rain every day, nor will any day see rain all day, but showers and storms look to remain with us as we close out the work week, sail through the weekend and start the new work week. A very summerlike pattern indeed.

