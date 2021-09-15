Advertisement

School officials: Masks recommended indoors, but not required

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While officials at many school districts in our region are continuing ongoing mask mandates, at least one is not.

Officials with the Pineville Independent School District posted on Facebook Wednesday morning while they will allow students to wear a mask if they choose, they will not require them to.

In the post, officials say with the passage of Senate Bill 1 in the recent special session, legislators stripped the Kentucky Board of Education mandate and returned it to the local level.

Pineville is the first district in our region to make the announcement. You can see a list of other schools that have continued masks mandates here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

Latest News

WYMT Regular Rain
Cold front brings chances for showers and storms back to the mountains
Virginia flag
Southwest Virginia deputy not charged after officer-involved shooting kills 16-year-old suspect
Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance
Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing highway
Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing busy highway