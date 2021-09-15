School officials: Masks recommended indoors, but not required

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While officials at many school districts in our region are continuing ongoing mask mandates, at least one is not.

Officials with the Pineville Independent School District posted on Facebook Wednesday morning while they will allow students to wear a mask if they choose, they will not require them to.

In the post, officials say with the passage of Senate Bill 1 in the recent special session, legislators stripped the Kentucky Board of Education mandate and returned it to the local level.

Pineville is the first district in our region to make the announcement. You can see a list of other schools that have continued masks mandates here.

