Red Cross looking for more donors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Red Cross is looking to get more people to donate blood. The need comes due to the pandemic and natural disasters that have occurred in the previous months.

The Red Cross continues to thank those who have stepped up to donate their time, money and blood, but is still looking for more people to donate.

Andrea Frondorf with The Tennessee Chapter of the Red Cross says blood cannot be stockpiled. This is because it constantly needs to be replenished.

“Every two seconds if somebody does need blood, that it is something that it literally takes less than an hour of your time cost no money, but can save up to three lives, which makes a huge impact.” said Frondorf.

Frondorf says you can donate blood every 56 days. If you want to book an appointment or look for an upcoming drive, you can do so on their website.

