Pikeville Area Family YMCA hosts events to celebrate ‘Welcoming Week’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Area Family YMCA has kicked off the week full of events to celebrate in conjunction with the National YMCA.

“We wanted to do activities every day for our membership and to let the community know that they’re welcomed here,” said Pikeville YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Amber Godsey.

The week kicked off with an open house with a variety of cuisines from across the world on Monday, an “Elder’s Day” with a local assisted living facility on Tuesday, and a “Try the Y for Free” Day on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the Y has celebrated the week. Every year they celebrate inclusivity and equality with the week of events.

“All genders, all races, all nationalities, all walks of life are welcomed here and can find a spot home at the Y,” said Pikeville YMCA Executive Director Shelly Justice-Fouts. “It’s for a better us. It’s not just what’s good for here as a business, it’s what’s for a better us in our community.”

The Pikeville YMCA is also making an exciting announcement Thursday on their social media page and hosting a “Dive-In” movie screening at the Y’s pool on Friday.

“The Y, we are a structure, we are a building, but we’re a community too,” said Justice-Fouts. “You’ll talk to a lot of people and they’ll talk about their friends here and coming to see people here and just bringing their family here.”

Justice-Fouts also said that anyone is invited to the events and if you have any questions about the facilities or any of their programs to contact the Pikeville YMCA.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.