Advertisement

Person hit and killed by car in Breathitt County

(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

The man was hit while trying to cross the street after a student loaded the school bus. Kentucky State Police said he was not hit by the school bus. He was hit by a car while a bus was nearby.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. The loss of a community member is always difficult especially under these tragic circumstances,” Breathitt County Schools said in a statement.

Additional Counselors are being made available to provide support where needed.

School district employees are cooperating with law enforcement regarding the investigation of the incident.

Other details regarding the incident have not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Corbin restaurant features on the Food Network
Southeastern Kentucky restaurant reaches final round of show on the Food Network

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
WATCH | Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County
Walmart
Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed